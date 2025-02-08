Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew Honored for Leadership in Connecting Africa

In a moment of pride for Ethiopian Airlines and the African aviation industry, Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew was awarded the prestigious “Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport Award” at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards.

The honor was bestowed during the Presidential Gala Dinner on February 1, 2025, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Ghana, as part of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025.

Mr. Tasew, who accepted the award with humility and gratitude, dedicated the recognition to the collective efforts of Ethiopian Airlines’ leadership and workforce. “I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of the current and previous visionary leaders of Ethiopian Airlines,” he said. “It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Ethiopian Airlines team. Our mission has always been to connect Africa and facilitate economic growth through seamless air transport. This award motivates us to continue our efforts in enhancing connectivity and supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The “Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport Award” celebrates individuals and organizations that have made significant strides in improving transport infrastructure and connectivity across the continent. Ethiopian Airlines, under Mr. Tasew’s leadership, has been a trailblazer in this regard. The airline has expanded its network to over 65 destinations within Africa, modernized its fleet with cutting-edge aircraft, and invested in advanced cargo facilities to bolster trade and logistics.

Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to connecting Africa and the world has been unwavering. The airline has played a pivotal role in fostering economic integration, supporting the development of the continent’s aviation industry, and facilitating trade, tourism, and business opportunities. Its efforts have not only strengthened intra-African connectivity but have also positioned the airline as a global leader in aviation.

The theme of this year’s Africa Prosperity Dialogues, “Delivering Africa’s Single Market Through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, and Integrate,” aligns seamlessly with Ethiopian Airlines’ mission. The airline’s achievements underscore the critical role of transport infrastructure in realizing the vision of a single African market. By bridging gaps and creating seamless connections, Ethiopian Airlines has become a cornerstone of Africa’s economic integration and development.

As the continent continues to work toward greater unity and prosperity, Ethiopian Airlines remains at the forefront, driving progress through its innovative and visionary approach to aviation. The recognition of Mr. Mesfin Tasew’s leadership is not just a celebration of his achievements but also a testament to the transformative power of air transport in shaping Africa’s future.