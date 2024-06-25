Ethiopian Airlines Continues Reign as Africa’s Best for Seventh Consecutive Year

Ethiopian Airlines has once again secured the title of Best Airline in Africa for the seventh consecutive year at the 2024 SKYTRAX World Airlines Awards held in the UK.

The airline also triumphed in three additional prestigious categories, maintaining its stellar reputation in the aviation industry.

The accolades bestowed upon Ethiopian Airlines include:

Best Airline in Africa for seven consecutive years,

Best Business Class in Africa for six straight years,

Best Economy Class in Africa for six consecutive years,

Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Africa.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, remarked, “We are honoured to receive the esteemed Skytrax World Airlines 2024 award for the seventh year running. Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to pioneering customer-centric innovations, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the passenger experience and maintain our leadership in the aviation sector.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted commended Ethiopian Airlines, stating, “Winning Africa’s Best Airline for seven successive years is a remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication and pride of Ethiopian Airlines management and staff.”

The Skytrax World Airline Awards, initiated in 1999, are globally recognized as a benchmark for customer satisfaction in the aviation industry. They are determined through the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey worldwide, underscoring Ethiopian Airlines’ consistent excellence.

These awards underscore Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to sustainability and customer service excellence, reflecting the trust and confidence of its esteemed passengers worldwide.