Ethiopian Airlines COVID-19 Vaccine Airlift Exceeds 50 Million Doses-CEO

Ethiopian Airlines Group has transported 50 million doses of vaccine to more than 28 countries across the globe and became the only African carrier to reach such a milestone playing a crucial role during this difficult time.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, Africa’s largest cargo service provider, has successfully distributed the vaccines to different countries with its technologically equipped facility called ‘Pharma Wing’.

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said, “I am very much delighted to see such a great humanitarian achievement due to our concerted and determined

lifesaving efforts.

In fact, Ethiopian Airlines has played its irreplaceable role in responding to dire need of global cargo transportation amidst the pandemic. By this, the Airline has proved to be the pioneer and an epitome of continental and global solidarity.”

Being at the forefront of the combat field against COVID-19, Ethiopian has transported the most needed medical supplies to over 80 countries since the outbreak.

Ethiopian was one of the few airlines that didn’t quit operation despite boarder closures and travel restrictions by countries due to the pandemic. As a result, the airline reunited more than 63 thousand stranded citizens of different countries with their families and loved ones.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) World Air Transport Statistics report, Ethiopian Airlines has been ranked among the top 25 leading global cargo transporters. In addition, it has been ranked 21st in scheduled Cargo Tonne Kilometres (CTKs) and 19th by scheduled freight tonnes carried.

