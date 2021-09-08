Ethiopian Airlines COVID-19 Vaccine airlift exceeds 50 million doses

Ethiopian Airlines Group has transported over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 28 countries across the globe.

The Airline became the only African carrier to reach such a milestone playing a crucial role during the difficult time.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, Africa’s largest cargo service provider, had successfully distributed the vaccines to different countries with its technologically equipped facility called “Pharma Wing”.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said “I am very much delighted to see such a great humanitarian achievement due to our concerted and determined lifesaving efforts.”

He said in fact, Ethiopian Airlines had played its irreplaceable role in responding to the dire need for global cargo transportation amidst the pandemic.

“By this, the Airline has proved to be the pioneer and an epitome of continental and global solidarity,” he added.

The Group CEO said being at the forefront of the combat field against COVID-19, the Airline had transported the most needed medical supplies to over 80 countries since the outbreak.

“Ethiopian is one of the few airlines that did not quit operation despite border closures and travel restrictions by countries due to the pandemic. As a result, the Airline reunited more than 63 thousand stranded citizens of different countries with their families and loved ones,” he said.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) World Air Transport Statistics report, Ethiopian Airlines has been ranked among the top 25 leading global cargo transporters.

In addition, it has been ranked 21st in scheduled Cargo Tonne Kilometres and 19th by scheduled freight tonnes carried.