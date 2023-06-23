Ethiopian Airlines crowned “Best Airline in Africa”

The Ethiopian Airlines Group, the fastest-growing airline brand globally and the continent’s leading airline brand, has been crowned “The Best Airline in Africa.”

The airline was awarded the title at the prestigious SKYTRAX 2023 World Airline Awards during the Paris Air Show held in Paris, France.

A statement issued in Accra said the award was the sixth time in a row that Ethiopian Airlines had been recognised as the Best Airline in Africa at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards.

Mr Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, said: “We are truly pleased by the top award that we received today at the admired World Airline Awards. Crowned with Skytrax’s prestigious awards for several years in a row is a testimony of our consistency and commitment in delivering high-quality services.”

He said they were very proud of the strong vote of confidence of the valued customers, and “l will like to thank them and reaffirm that we will continue exceeding their expectations.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely appreciate the hardworking Ethiopian Airlines’ families who strive round the clock to keep the engines of our success run,” he added.

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Ethiopian Airlines wins this top award as Africa’s favourite carrier for a sixth successive year and this level of consistency is a fabulous achievement for all the Ethiopian Airlines management and frontline staff.”

The World Airline Awards referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry” is wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global.

Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with more than 20 million eligible entries counted in the results.

More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian amasses a plethora of awards, including but not limited to: ‘The Best Airlines in Africa’ from SKYTRAX World Airline Awards for the last several years in a row; ‘Sustainable Cargo Airline of the Year -Africa’ at the 2023 Freight Week Sustainability Awards; ‘Outstanding Food Services by a Carrier’ at the 2023 PAX International Readership Awards; and ‘Best Overall in Africa Award’ at the 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Awards.