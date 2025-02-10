Ethiopian Airlines Expands Global Network with New Hyderabad Route

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier and one of the world’s fastest-growing airline brands, has announced a new thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, set to begin on June 16, 2025.

The route, which will see midday departures from Addis Ababa to Hyderabad and morning returns, marks a significant milestone in the airline’s strategy to deepen connectivity between Africa and Asia.

Group CEO Mesfin Tasew expressed his delight over the new service, highlighting it as an important step in the carrier’s long-standing journey in India that began with its inaugural flight to Mumbai in 1971. Tasew noted that the expansion not only enhances travel options for passengers but also strengthens the trade and tourism ties between the two regions. With over fifty weekly flights already serving five major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai—the addition of Hyderabad further cements Ethiopian Airlines’ role as a key bridge between continents.

Industry observers see the new route as a timely move, given Hyderabad’s rapid emergence as a significant economic and technological hub. The city’s growing global profile is expected to attract both business and leisure travelers, boosting demand for more direct and reliable international connections. As competition intensifies in the global aviation market, Ethiopian Airlines’ strategic expansion demonstrates its commitment to delivering world-class service while capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

The launch of this route is not just a simple schedule addition; it is a reflection of Ethiopian Airlines’ broader vision to expand its footprint and offer enhanced connectivity across Africa and beyond. By tapping into the vibrant markets of India, the airline is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating increased economic and cultural exchanges between the two regions. As the aviation industry continues to evolve in response to shifting global travel patterns, moves like these are seen as essential for staying competitive and meeting the dynamic needs of modern travelers.