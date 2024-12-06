Ethiopian Airlines Flight ETH8719 Makes Historic Landing at Kumasi’s Prempeh I International Airport

Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH8719 has made history as the first international flight to land at the newly upgraded Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi. Originally scheduled for December 3, the inaugural direct flight from London Gatwick was delayed, but it finally touched down today at 10:22 am, marking a major milestone in Ghana’s aviation history.

This is the first international flight to land at Kumasi since the airport achieved international status, representing a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to expand its air transport network and improve connectivity beyond the capital, Accra.

Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, hailed the arrival of the flight as a crucial development for the city, noting that the achievement not only underscores Kumasi’s growing importance as a regional transport hub but also promises a boost to the local economy and tourism. “This is a testament to the collaboration of key stakeholders and a pivotal moment for Kumasi’s growth. This milestone positions Kumasi as an emerging hub for international business and travel, opening new doors for growth and visibility on the global stage,” he said.

Pyne also extended his gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Airports Committee, and the Ministry of Transport for their support in making the direct flight a reality. He emphasized that this achievement would benefit Kumasi and the entire Ashanti Region, helping to foster business, tourism, and long-term development.

Nana Afriyie, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), expressed her appreciation for the successful launch of the route. She thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu for his backing and highlighted the smooth execution of the project, which culminated in the safe landing of the Boeing 737-800.

The new flight route between London Gatwick and Kumasi is the result of a collaboration between the Ghana Airports Company and Ethiopian Airlines, marking the first direct international flight to Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city. This development is expected to strengthen connections between the UK and the Ashanti Region, with wider implications for tourism, business, and regional growth.

As Kumasi continues to rise in prominence, this historic flight paves the way for more international connectivity, further establishing the city as a key player in Ghana’s economic and tourism sectors.