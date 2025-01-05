Ethiopian Airlines Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Wako Gutu Airport Terminal at Bale Robe

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline brand in Africa and one of the fastest growing airline networks globally, has officially inaugurated the newly built Wako Gutu Airport Terminal at Bale Robe.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Shimelis Abdisa, President of the Oromia Regional State, high government officials, Ethiopian Airlines Group executive management, and other dignitaries.

The new terminal, designed to enhance the socio-economic and cultural connections between domestic regions and beyond, provides seamless air transportation services, advancing regional connectivity. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, expressed the airline’s excitement at the completion of this terminal project, which aims to elevate the travel experience for passengers flying to and from Bale Robe. He emphasized the airline’s commitment to improving airport facilities across its domestic network to ensure enhanced comfort and convenience for travelers.

The Bale region, known for its proximity to iconic tourist attractions such as the Sof Omar Cave (Holqa Sof Omar), is a significant Ethiopian tourism hub. The new terminal plays a key role in increasing accessibility to the Bale Mountains National Park, helping to promote the region as a prime tourist destination.

Ethiopian Airlines continues to strengthen its regional connectivity, serving over 22 destinations within Ethiopia. The airline operates up to 14 weekly flights to and from Robe Wako Gutu Airport. This development, along with recent infrastructure improvements including the inauguration of Gode Ugaas Miraad and Jinka Airports, the renovation of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport’s Domestic Terminal, and the launch of new services to Nekemite, underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to transforming domestic aviation in Ethiopia.

Since taking over the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise in 2017 as a Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Ethiopian Airlines Group has played a pivotal role in airport construction, renovation, and management, further enhancing the country’s aviation infrastructure.