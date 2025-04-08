Ethiopian Airlines Launches Passenger Service to Sharjah

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, announced plans on April 8, 2025, to launch a new passenger flight service to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, effective June 1.

The route, operated on a state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX, will connect Addis Ababa and Sharjah with flights departing from Addis Ababa on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 10:05 p.m. and arriving in Sharjah at 3:25 a.m., while return flights from Sharjah will leave on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 4:25 a.m., landing in Addis Ababa at 7:45 a.m.

The move is seen as a strategic expansion of Ethiopian Airlines’ network in the Middle East, complementing its robust cargo operations and longstanding service in the region since its inaugural Dubai flight in 1979. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew highlighted that the new service would provide enhanced travel options to explore the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant business landscape while reinforcing vital economic and cultural ties between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Part of the airline’s broader Vision 2035 strategy, this new route underlines its commitment to passenger comfort, environmental sustainability, and regional connectivity. With over 100 weekly flights to more than 17 Middle Eastern destinations, Ethiopian Airlines continues to position itself as a key player in fostering trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. The expansion reflects a growing demand for streamlined travel and signals the carrier’s adaptability to evolving market conditions in an increasingly interconnected world.

In a period marked by rapid infrastructural advancements across Africa, the launch of the Sharjah service illustrates the carrier’s proactive approach to tapping into emerging markets and strengthening cross-border ties. This initiative not only reinforces the airline’s pivotal role in connecting continents but also contributes to broader regional integration by supporting economic growth and facilitating cultural dialogue.