Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flight to Enugu, Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest pan African airline, has resumed weekly passenger services to Enugu, Nigeria from 09 October 2021.

The flights are operated on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ethiopian is one of the oldest carriers flying to Nigeria and has been serving the country since 1960, strengthening trade, cultural and tourism ties between

Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Passengers from Enugu will have direct flight connections to many destinations in Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe with the vast Ethiopian network and modern fleet and enjoy unique Ethiopian hospitality.

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said “Nigeria has always been and continues to be one of our important destinations in West Africa.

We are continually improving our products and services to meet our customers’ expectations and the resumption of services to Enugu is key to reach our customers in different parts of Nigeria.

We thank the people and the government of Nigeria for their continued support in restarting our service to Enugu.”

Passengers from our four gateways in Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu – now have the opportunity to fly to more than 130 Ethiopian global destinations in five continents.

Ethiopian became the first international carrier to fly to Enugu when it commenced flight in 2013. The service to Enugu was suspended for two years as the airport was undergoing renovation.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five

continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.

In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven business units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian

Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic).