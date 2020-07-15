Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline, has resumed its service to Duala and Yaoundé in Cameroon.

The service, which started on Monday, July 13, would initially be three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – from Addis Ababa to Duala via Yaoundé and then back to Addis Ababa.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company, on Wednesday, said further to the resumption of regular service to Dubai and Djibouti, the addition of Duala and Yaoundé would bring the total number of destinations to be served with enhanced safety measures to 42.

“As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian Airlines will announce the list of these destinations in due course,” it added.

The statement said facemasks would be mandatory for travel and were requested as part of the “satisfy destination” entry requirements.

Up to date, it said, the destination entry requirements could be found on its website and that as countries continued to open up their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian Airlines was ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.

”Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations,” it added.

