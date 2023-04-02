Ethiopian Airlines, Sarova Whitesands Hotel to promote intra-Africa tourism

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa, Kenya, to enhance the travelling experience of Ghanaians seeking to explore the beauty of Kenya’s coastal town.

Ghana and Kenya have long-standing diplomatic and trade relations with both countries operating a visa-free regime.

In furtherance of this, Ghanaian travellers can now travel on Ethiopian Airlines’ recently launched four times evening flights from Accra, Ghana to Mombasa, Kenya via Addis Ababa.

The increase in flight frequency will also allow the airline to provide more travel options to passengers onboard their sister airline, ASKY Airlines, which seeks to connect flights in Accra to various destinations in the world.

The short connecting time of four hours in Addis Ababa can be well spent at the luxurious Skylight in-terminal hotel at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport.

Skylight In-Terminal Hotel has 97 tranquil havens in five categories, each featuring modern essentials for a seamless stay.

On arrival in Mombasa, Sarova Whitesands Hotel, a beautiful seaside resort located on the pristine Indian Ocean beach in Mombasa, has tailor-made accommodations, tour packages, and exciting adventures for a memorable holiday.

The hotel, an oasis of relaxation, and where pleasant lasting memories are made, is ideal for individuals, families, groups, corporate retreats, and so much more.

For individuals and holiday makers, Sarova Whitesands is the escape from stress you need with multiple swimming pools, a serene green environment that is well-tended pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, and an ideal spot to lie down and enjoy the cool breeze while reading that novel you have always wanted to read.

Water-based activities like snorkeling near the reef just a few meters from the beachfront of Sarova Whitesands is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Families will find the extra attention paid to children to allow parents time and space to relax, particularly delightful.

Large swimming pools with water slides are manned by lifeguards to delight children, while parents can also sign up for their children to join other children to partake in various activities within the hotel under the guidance of a Sarova Whitesands Hotel-trained staff.

Groups would find swimming with fishes in the shallow part ( less than 2 feet) in the middle of the Indian Ocean, an experience of a lifetime.

This rare phenomenon, which is only found along the coast of Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa, presents the opportunity for anyone to walk in the middle of the Indian Ocean without life vests or any kind of support.

Non-swimmers can also experience the beauty of snorkeling without getting wet. The customized glass floor boats used by the hotel’s marine unit allow passengers onboard to view colourful fishes and other sea creatures below without leaving the boat.

With the Ethiopian and Sarova partnership, Ghanaian travellers can now get to experience other cultures and engage in exciting activities within the continent.

Visitors can also have the opportunity to visit Mombasa’s Old Port, where Fort Jesus Museum is located.

The Fort, named as one of the UNSECO Heritage Centres was built by the Portuguese in 1593-1596 to the designs of Giovanni Battista Cairati to protect the port of Mombasa.

Lt is one of the most outstanding and well preserved examples of 16th Portuguese Military fortification and a landmark in the history of this type of construction.

The Fort’s layout and form reflected the Renaissance ideal that perfect proportions and geometric harmony are to be found in the human body.

The property covers an area of 2.36 hectares and includes the fort’s moat and immediate surroundings.

Currently, Authority of the Museum organises the Sound and Light Show with Fireworks, a unique multi-sensory sound and light experience, where culture, history and heritage of Mombasa and Fort Jesus are narrated to visitors.

This is brought to life using a 3D projection mapping, laser and holograms with a grand finale pyrotechnics show creating an evening full of entertainment for guest. In addition to the show, guest.

Other attractive sites, visitors can take advantage of is the first hotel in Kenya called the African Hotel, which began its operations in 1901.

Visitors are invited inside to see the architecture and a photo gallery that captures those times, as well as the original carved wooden balcony that is 118 years old.

The Africa Hotel was a Portuguese style structure with twelve rooms and a large dining room on the ground floor, which looked like an English dining room.

Guest will also be offered a guest book, which contains complaints, especially from English merchants and officers, who complained about the filth of the area and the strong smells of fried food, fish and curry.

Coupled with all these visitors will learn about Mombasa Old Town comprising a group of historical buildings dating from the 18th century, which combines African, Arabic and European influences.