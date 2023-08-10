Ethiopian Airlines Scales Up Accra Service Again

Star Alliance member and Africa’s biggest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, is once again scaling up its Accra service for the second time in 2023.

Starting in the upcoming IATA Winter Season, the airline will be increasing its current eleven weekly services to fourteen on the Accra – Addis Ababa route.

In March 2023, the airline announced an increase in its daily direct service to eleven weekly flights, which saw it introduce four new flights with flight numbers ET926 and ET928 operating on Mondays and Thursdays, and Tuesdays and Fridays, respectively.ET926 departs Accra’s Kotoka International Airport at 5:20 am, and ET928 departs at 8:00 pm in addition to the afternoon flight at 12:20 pm with flight number ET920.

As per the flight schedules available on the airline’s website, all other things being equal, starting November 3, 2023, the new schedule for flights departing Accra with all times being local will be as follows:

Mondays – (3 flights): ET920 (12:20 pm), ET926 (5:20 am) and ET928 (8:00 pm*)

Tuesdays – (2 flights): ET920 (12:20 pm), ET928 (8:00 pm)

Wednesdays – (1 flight): ET920 (12:20 pm)

Thursdays – (2 flights): ET920 (12:20 pm) and ET926 (5:20 am)

Fridays – (3 flights): ET920 (12:20 pm), ET926 (5:20 am*) and ET928 (8:00 pm)

Saturdays – (1 flight) ET920 (12:20 pm)

Sundays – (2 flights) ET920 (12:20 pm) and ET926 (5:20 am*)

*latest addition

From the schedule, the flight options are now 7 afternoon flights, 4 early morning flights** and 3 evening flights within the week. This goes to conclude that for the upcoming expansion in the Winter Season, Ethiopian Airlines will be adding two additional early morning flights and 1 additional evening flight for the week to the existing 11 flights.

(** For the avoidance of confusion, the 5:20 am departure time referred to in this article as an early morning departure time may be referred to as an evening flight in some other aviation publications due to airport technicalities.)

Barring any last-minute glitches that may cause the airline to change the aircraft it uses for the Accra – Addis Ababa route, the airline will be operating the 14 services with an Airbus A350 and a Boeing 737 Max 8.

