Ethiopian Airlines starts four weekly flights to Atlanta, USA

Ethiopian Airlines has commenced four weekly flights to Atlanta (ATL), USA via its hub in Addis Ababa.

Atlanta becomes Ethiopian Airlines’ 5th passenger destination in the US following Chicago, Newark, New York, and Washington.

A statement issued in Accra said for Ghanaian passengers, there were now more flying options from Accra to the USA and vice versa via Addis Ababa with the start of this new service.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said the airline was delighted to open another gateway to the USA.

“We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic, and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions,” he said.

He said as a Pan-African carrier, “we are committed to further expanding our global network and connecting Africa with the rest of the world.”

The Group CEO said the airline was keen to better serve the U.S. by increasing our destinations and flight frequencies.

Mr Andre Dickens, Atlanta Mayor said “Ethiopian Airlines’ new service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is yet another win for our City as we continue to develop and expand our air service to Africa.”

“As we celebrate the new connection of the rich and dynamic cities of Atlanta and Addis Ababa, we look forward to a strong and successful partnership with our new partners in Ethiopia,” Mr. Dickens added.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest network operator in Africa. It currently operates more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations.