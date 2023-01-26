Ethiopian Airlines to expand its daily Addis Ababa – Accra service to 11x weekly

Starting in the summer of 2023, Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines would be increasing its daily direct passenger flight services between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Accra, Ghana to 11x weekly.

The four additional services would now offer passengers morning and evening flight options in addition to the already established direct afternoon flight services from Accra.

As per the airline’s plan the flights will be served by a B737Max and would operate as per the schedule below:

ET927 will depart ADD 0140 and arrive in ACC 0440 (Mon. & Thur.)*

ET926 will depart ACC 0520 and arrive in ADD 1415*

ET929 will depart ADD 1700 and arrive in ACC 2000 (Tues. & Fri.)*

ET928 will depart ACC 2235 and arrive in ADD 0730.*

*Local Time

According to a source within the airline, “The soon-to-be-launched 4x extra weekly service has been part of the airline’s plan for a while now and should have even started in the summer of 2020”.

At the moment, Ethiopian operates a daily direct passenger flight service between the two cities. ET921 departs ADD 0840 and arrives in ACC 1120, and ET920 departs ACC 1220 and arrives in ADD 2100 (local time) on its A350 aircraft mostly.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 145 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet consists of ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 767-300, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and DHC Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.

The author, Mark Ofosu is an avid aviation writer who shares insights regularly on Ghana’s aviation industry. Twitter: @M__ofosu