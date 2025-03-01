Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Addis Ababa to Porto via Madrid

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, will inaugurate a new four-times-weekly passenger service linking Addis Ababa to Porto, Portugal, starting July 2, 2025, with a stopover in Madrid, Spain.

The route aims to bolster connectivity between Africa and Southern Europe while catering to growing demand for travel and trade.

Flights will operate using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, renowned for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Outbound flight ET740 will depart Addis Ababa every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 23:10, arriving in Madrid at 05:55 the following morning. After a brief layover, the aircraft will depart Madrid at 06:55 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, touching down in Porto at 07:15. The return leg, ET741, will leave Porto on the same days at 19:55, reaching Madrid at 21:10 before departing for Addis Ababa at 23:10 and arriving at 07:25 the next day.

Group CEO Mesfin Tasew highlighted the strategic importance of the route: “Porto’s cultural richness and economic dynamism make it a natural addition to our network. This expansion reflects our commitment to bridging continents while delivering the award-winning service Ethiopian Airlines is known for.”

The new service complements the airline’s existing codeshare flights to Lisbon, operated via London and Milan. Ethiopian Airlines currently serves 22 European passenger destinations with 140 weekly flights, alongside eight cargo routes. The Porto addition strengthens its European footprint amid broader ambitions to dominate intra-African and global connectivity.

Ranked “Best Airline in Africa” for seven consecutive years by Skytrax, Ethiopian Airlines operates a modern fleet including Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and De Havilland Q400s. Its “Vision 2035” strategy aims to position the carrier among the world’s top 20 aviation groups, leveraging partnerships with regional hubs in Lomé, Lilongwe, Lusaka, and Kinshasa.

The Porto route underscores the airline’s dual focus on passenger convenience and sustainability, aligning with global efforts to reduce aviation emissions. With bookings now open, travelers can anticipate seamless connections through Addis Ababa’s sprawling network, which spans over 160 destinations across five continents.