Ethiopian Airlines to nearly double aircraft fleet by 2035

Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia’s flag carrier, plans to increase its aircraft fleet from 140 currently to 271 by 2035, an official has said.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Mesfin Tasew said in the same period the airline plans to increase its number of destinations from 131 currently to 207, reported local media Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Friday.

Founded in 1946, Ethiopian Airlines is the largest African air carrier with more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian Airlines earned five billion U.S. dollars in revenue during the last Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2021/2022 ending on July 7, which showed an increase of 79 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. Enditem