Pan-African Carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the “Customer Choice Airline of The Year Award” at the just-ended National Customer Service Awards held in Accra.

The Airlines beat off stiff competition from other renowned international airlines operating in the country

based on customers’ appreciation for Ethiopian’s on-board and on-ground service, on-time performance, and its key role in helping bring Ghanaians stranded abroad back home at the height of the COVID-19

pandemic.

Ms Yemesrach Alemayehu, the Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, said the award affirmed the Airline’s high quality of service and showed that Ethiopian Airlines was a customer-focused Airline with global service delivery standard.

“The award will encourage all of us at Ethiopian Airlines to do more, continuously improve our customer

service, and remain the leader in customer service in the country,” she said.

The Area Manager said the Airline’s Accra-Lomé-New York service launched in October, presented another fine opportunity to delight Ghanaian customers both on-board and on-ground.

Asky and Ethiopian Airlines, on October 15, 2020, started its Accra to New York via Lomé flights. The service offers the traveling public more options between Accra and the USA.

The new service is operated thrice a week on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

She said, “this compliments the Asky/Ethiopian existing 4x weekly flights between Accra and Newark via Lomé.”

Ms Alemayehu said Ethiopian had also taken delivery of two Airbuses A350, one of the new planes

from French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, to better serve its passengers in its home region and abroad.

“This brings to 16 the number of A350 planes in Ethiopian’s fleet,” she added

The planes are all configured to accommodate 30 business class passengers and 318 economy class passengers.

Ms Alemayehu said Ethiopian’s commitment to Ghana was evident in its excellent display of courage and determination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the role the Prime Minister of Ethiopia played in the coordination and distribution of COVID-19 materials across the African continent.