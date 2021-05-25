The Ethiopian Airlines has been honoured for its outstanding contribution to the development of Ghana within the context of the intra-African economic cooperation.

The Airline, which has been servicing the Ghanaian market for decades, won the Gold Award in the transport category at the 15th Ghana-Africa Business Awards held in Accra.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline, said this year’s event was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

It said “Alas the biggest Airline on the continent, Ethiopian Airlines has been instrumental in connecting economies on the continent, and facilitating trade and tourism.”

The statement said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ethiopian has played a key role in transporting health-related logistic and food cargo into Ghana.

Madam Yemesrach Alemayehu, Ethiopian Airline’s Area Manager for Ghana Liberia and Sierra Leone, said: “The Award demonstrates the Airline’s continuous commitment to the Ghanaian market.”

“We are determined to keep doing our best every day to meet the expectations of our customers,” she said.

She said as Ethiopian celebrates its 75th anniversary, it was a reminder that “we must continue to lead the way, as Africa’s largest airline, in providing timely and efficient air transport if the objectives of the AfCFTA are to be met.”

Ethiopian Airline Group, the largest Pan-African aviation group, celebrated its 75th anniversary on April 8, 2021.

The year-long celebration is on the theme: “Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence.”