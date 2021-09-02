Ethiopian Ambassador to promote Ghanaian herbal medicine

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hadera Abera, has endorsed newly produced Ghanaian herbal medicine Thorntina-74 (T-74) and pledged to promote it in Ethiopia.

He testified about the efficacy of the Ghanaian herbal medicine and asked Diagnostic Herbal Centre, the manufacturer of T-74, to set up a laboratory in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to produce them.

Ambassador Abera who was speaking at the launch of T-74 in Accra on Wednesday, said 80 per cent of over 170 million population of Ethiopians use herbal medicine therefore marketing the Ghanaian herbal medicine there would have huge economic benefit to Ghana.

He re-affirmed his commitment to advancing the diplomatic relations between Ghana and Ethiopia for their mutual benefit.

T-74 mixture is a distillate from combination of various plants materials formulated with no additives.

It is approved by the Food and Drugs Authority to be used as a food supplement to release phytochemicals including antioxidants and boosts the immune system to fight against diseases.

The herbal medicine was produced with Moringa oleifera, Spondia mombin and Tetrapleura tetroptera (Prek3se) and contains Vitamin C, iron, Calcium and Energy.

It is packaged in the highest quality bottle with an appealing look.

Dr Yaw Owusu Gyapong, the Director of Diagnostic Herbal Medicine, the brainchild of T-74, told the gathering that the herbal medicine had been approved by the FDA and expressed his gratitude to the Authority for taking them through a rigorous regulatory procedure that met international standards.

Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, the Executive Director of Centre for Plant Medicine and Research, Mampong Akuapem, said Ghanaian herbal medicine had come of age and had proven efficient in treating many diseases.

He added that patronage of herbal medicine had increased since the COVID-19 outbreak with daily patient ratio increasing from 70 to 140.

He indicated that herbal medicine was a medicine of choice for treating various ailments, saying that the Centre was researching into a herbal medicine for the Coronavirus disease.

Herbal medicines would soon be added to the National Health Insurance Scheme list of medicines, he added.