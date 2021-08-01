Ethiopian army captures 25 rebels

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have captured 25 rebels in a recent military operation, state affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Tuesday.

FBC reported the rebels were captured during a recent military operation in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state.

“Nine Kalashnikov rifles, 185 bullets, one hand grenade and three makeshift weapons were also seized during the military operation,” FBC further reported.

In February, around 2,000 Benishangul-Gumuz region rebels surrendered to the Ethiopian army, after security sweeps by the army forced the fighters to give up their weapons.

In recent months, deadly inter-communal violence in the east African country’s western region has killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than 100,000 others.

In one especially deadly incident in December, at least 207 people were killed in a massacre in Bekoji village, Metekel zone of the region.

The violence is mainly over access to power and land resources.

Benishangul-Gumuz region, located along the Ethiopia-Sudan border, hosts Ethiopia’s largest development project — the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which is under construction on the Blue Nile River with a construction cost of close to 5 billion U.S. dollars. Enditem