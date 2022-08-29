Ethiopian army forced to leave Kobo city to avoid mass casualties

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have been forced to leave Kobo city to avoid mass casualties, the Ethiopia Government Communications Service (EGCS) disclosed on Saturday evening.

In a press statement, EGCS said the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is attacking the city of Kobo in many directions.

The EGCS further accused TPLF of embedding its operatives within Kobo city, creating a situation that endangers the safety of the people inside the city.

Kobo city, located in the North Wollo zone of Amhara regional state is located about 25 kilometers south of the war-scarred Tigray region situated in the northernmost part of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday accused TPLF of resuming fighting.

The TPLF, on the other hand, accused the federal government of starting the attack on its forces.

In a statement, the EGCS said the rebel group started fresh attacks on different positions on the eastern front early Wednesday morning, particularly in Bisober, Zobil, and Tekulesh areas.

Humanitarian aid flow only resumed recently to the Tigray region after the federal government and rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Enditem