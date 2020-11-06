Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, Africa’s largest network cargo operator and multi-award winner, has been crowned the Best Cargo Airline-Africa at the Air Cargo News Awards, 2020.

Ethiopian Cargo operator received the award for its leading role in air cargo services in Africa.

Mr Fitsum Abady, the Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, said: “We are pleased to win the Best Cargo Airline–Africa Award at the Air Cargo news Awards 2020.”

He said with the aviation industry in its toughest time of fighting for survival, winning the award at that time was remarkable.

“Our hard-working employees, modern fleet and state-of-the-art infrastructure, coupled with operational efficiency as well as the very agile and flexible leadership have helped the Airline to achieve this feat amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mr Abady said the honour would encourage the Airline to strive for more laurels and serve customers better by playing a leading role in transporting much-needed medical supplies across Africa and the rest of the globe during and post COVID-19.