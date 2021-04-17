China's central bank injected 55 billion yuan (US$8.3 billion) into the money market on Tuesday to ease a liquidity strain. [Photo/Xinhua]
The Ethiopian consulate in the Chinese city of Chongqing has recently held an event to introduce the East African country’s abundant investment opportunities, an Ethiopian official said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Dina Mufti, Spokesperson for Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said the Ethiopian consulate in Chongqing earlier this month held an event to promote the east African country’s abundant investment opportunities.

“Additionally, the Ethiopian consulate in Chongqing also introduced to Chinese audience Ethiopian coffee products and Ethiopian coffee making process as part of Ethiopia’s economic diplomacy initiative,” said Mufti.

Ethiopia is one of Africa’s largest producers of Arabica coffee, in which coffee production is dubbed as the backbone of the country’s agriculture-led economy.

Ethiopia has ambition to penetrate the emerging Chinese coffee market to tap into the increasing demand for coffee among China’s young population.

China is already Ethiopia’s major export destination. According to official data from Ethiopian side, the two countries’ trade volume reached 5 billion U.S. dollars during the previous Ethiopian Fiscal Year, 2019/2020, which ended on July 8. Enditem

