The Ethiopian government on Sunday expressed its concern over “unauthorized travel” of humanitarian staff to insecure areas in the conflict-hit Tigray regional state after a recent reported attack on aid workers by armed forces.

“On December 6, a convoy carrying UN staff without authorized travel permits, ignored the repeated warning and pleas of security officials, in breach of the agreement between the government and the UN on humanitarian access,” the Ethiopian government said in a statement issued on Sunday.”Law enforcement personnel had to stop the vehicle and escort the UN staff to a place of safety,” it added.

Recognizing the need by international humanitarian organizations “to urgently” get aid supplies across the Tigray region, the Ethiopian government also stressed that it maintains a position that “proper authorization is required from federal authorities.”

The Ethiopian government also stressed that as per the agreement made recently between the Ethiopian government and UN, “it is important that all humanitarian workers follow the security guidelines set out by the Government of Ethiopia.”

It also reiterated its “obligation to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers and supplies seriously.

We wish to once again remind all humanitarian workers to respect the agreed safety protocols and follow the advice of the law enforcement personnel.

“The statement came after a reported attack on humanitarian workers by armed forces in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray regional state by armed forces.

On Friday, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said that it “regrets to confirm the killing of a staff member at the Hitsats Refugee Camp in Shire, Ethiopia.”

The IRC, which works in Tigray to support 96,000 Eritrean refugees in four camps with a range of services, including clean water, sanitation, and education, further called on “all parties to the conflict to agree to an immediate ceasefire and ensure civilians, including refugees and aid workers, are protected and able to continue to access and deliver life-saving services.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, also last week said that “UN staff were shot at and briefly detained by Ethiopian forces as they tried to assess roads in Tigray – a key step before large aid convoys can go in.”

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government also welcomed “the apology” given by Catherine Sozi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, on the incident, while emphasizing its hopes that “the UN will put mechanisms in place to prevent similar breaches in the future as it undermines humanitarian coordination and poses serious security risks.”

It also reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the UN pursuant to the agreement concluded on November 29, as it noted that Ethiopia is “grateful for the critical assistance provided to our vulnerable citizens in this time of need.”

Ethiopia’s federal government has been undertaking military operations in the country’s northernmost Tigray regional state since November 4 against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule over the region, following the TPLF’s unprecedented attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces.

The Ethiopian government’s military operation to restore the constitutional order has taken three weeks and was completed when the regional capital Mekelle came under federal command.

Since the capture of Mekelle by the government, the federal police have been deployed to gather evidence and arrest the leadership and members of the TPLF that are responsible for the crimes.