Ethiopian government, rebels trade blame as renewed fighting expands

The Ethiopian government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Thursday blamed each other as renewed fighting expands across areas in northern parts of Ethiopia.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian Government Communication Service said the attacks “re-launched by TPLF, pushing against peace calls, have further continued to intensify today.”

It called on the international community to stop “equalizing” the government with the rebel group, adding that all the efforts made by the government for a peaceful alternative have been shunned.

Meanwhile, the rebel group has also accused the Ethiopian federal government of what it called a “massive offensive” against its forces positioned across northwestern and southern parts of the Tigray region.

Last week, the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of resuming fighting. The TPLF, on the other hand, accused the federal government of starting the attack on its forces.

Humanitarian aid had been recently heading to the Tigray region after the Ethiopian government and the rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the region.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Enditem