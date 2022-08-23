Ethiopian government reiterates commitment to peaceful resolution of conflict

The Ethiopian government reiterated its commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflict in the northern part of the country.

The statement was made by the Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu on Saturday, as he emphasized that the federal government is trying to resolve the situation in the northern part of the East African country peacefully.

The government firmly believes that the peace effort should be conducted under the auspices of the African Union (AU), state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) quoted Tulu as saying.

He, however, stressed that the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has proved that it is not ready for peace, accusing the group of preparing for another round of war.

He said the federal government “will always welcome peace efforts with open arms,” as long as there is no difficult situation. He said relative peace is being achieved following measures by the federal government.

Humanitarian aid is recently heading to the Tigray region after the Ethiopian government and the rebel forces agreed to a conditional cessation of hostilities and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the region.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between forces loyal to the rebel TPLF and the Ethiopian National Defense Force, backed by allied forces since November 2020. The conflict has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat recently welcomed key confidence-building measures toward the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ethiopia.

The chairperson acknowledged improvements in humanitarian access and support to the affected regions, following the humanitarian truce and ceasefire. Enditem