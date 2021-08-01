Ethiopian nationals injured, robbed in South Africa violence

Several Ethiopian nationals have been injured and robbed during recent violence in South Africa, an Ethiopian official said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Dina Mufti, Spokesman, Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said while there were injuries to some Ethiopian nationals and looting of Ethiopian owned businesses, there has so far been no recorded deaths in relation to the recent violence in South Africa.

Mufti said his ministry is working with the Ethiopian embassy in Pretoria to follow up on the welfare of Ethiopians living in South Africa.

Thousands of Ethiopians are estimated to live in South Africa engaged in various petty to big scale business activities.

Hundreds of people have been killed in several days of unrest that swept various parts of South Africa.

The unrest initially was triggered by the imprisonment of former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma related to long standing corruption charges.

The unrest quickly degenerated into rampant looting, with foreign nationals and their businesses being among the victims of the violence. Enditem