Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed congratulates Kenya’s William Ruto

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday congratulated Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya.

“My congratulations to William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests,” Ahmed said in a social media post following the announcement.

Taking 50.49 percent of the total votes, Ruto narrowly beat his rival Raila Odinga, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati announced on Monday evening.

The announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Odinga’s campaign. Four of the seven members of the electoral commission were absent at the announcement.

The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offenses” without giving details or evidence.

Odinga didn’t come to the venue for the declaration. It is yet to know whether the 77-year-old veteran opposition politician will go to court to contest the results. Enditem