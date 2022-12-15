Ethiopian police seize 6,150 kg of cannabis

Police in Ethiopia’s southern region have seized 6,150 kilograms of cannabis drug destined for neighboring Kenya, local authorities said on Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, Ethiopia’s southern region police commission said the illicit drug haul was seized by local security forces from the trunk of a freight truck in the South Omo Zone of the southern region on Monday afternoon.

The statement said the illicit drug originated in Shashamane, where police also seized 200 kilograms of illegal drugs in a sting operation in April.

Ethiopia has, in recent years, toughened its illicit drug laws and cracked down on individuals trading in illegal drugs. Enditem