Ethiopian students set to compete in Huawei global ICT competition in China

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced that six Ethiopian students have advanced to the global finals of the Huawei information communication technology (ICT) competition to be held in China.

The six students advanced to the global competition after more than 1,500 Ethiopian students from institutions across the East African country have registered and taken the online preliminary exam as part of the 2022-2023 Huawei ICT Competition, a competitive ICT talent exchange event for university students.

This year’s edition, the seventh round to be held in Ethiopia, was launched in November last year, Huawei Ethiopia said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

Some 63 of the students were able to attend the national ICT competition, which was held in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, in December in partnership with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.

Huawei said the six students will represent Ethiopia at this year’s edition of the Huawei ICT Competition Finals in China.

The competition aims to drive the development of high-quality ICT talent, select qualified talent for the industry, continuously provide future driving forces and active participants for digital transformation, promote efficient mapping of talent supply and demand, and further contribute to a sustainable talent ecosystem.

Huawei Ethiopia Public Relations Director Ye Liming said the competition provides an international platform through which university students from around the world can compete and share ideas with each other.

Ethiopian students have been taking part in the competition since 2019.

The sixth Huawei ICT Competition, held in 2022, attracted 150,000 university students from 85 countries and regions, according to Huawei. Enditem