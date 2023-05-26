Ethiopian students to participate in Huawei global ICT competition

A total of nine Ethiopian university students have travelled to China to represent the East African country in an information and communication technologies (ICT) competition.

The students will take part in the 7th Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final to be held from May 24 to May 28 in Shenzhen, China, Huawei Ethiopia announced in a statement issued Wednesday.

Following the completion of various national and regional contests, the nine Ethiopian students were elected. The contestants took part in a farewell ceremony in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials as they traveled to China.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Education Samuel Kifle highlighted the importance of having international experience for young Ethiopian students.

“This is an amazing opportunity for you to showcase your skills and talents, and to network with other students from around the world. You are representing Ethiopia on the world stage, and you should be proud of yourself and work hard to be a pride of this great nation,” Kifle said.

Noting that the ICT is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world with a huge demand for skilled professionals, the state minister said the competition “is a great way to show your potential, skills, and knowledge; hence, team up for great output.”

Kaleab Mezgebu, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Minab ICT Solutions and Hahujobs, on his part commended Huawei for the “rare opportunity and providing global experience” to Ethiopian students.

Huawei said the global ICT competition envisages providing a forum for global citizens to communicate, display their abilities, develop their talents and benefit from the worldwide experience.

The Huawei ICT Competition aims to drive the development of high-quality ICT talent, select qualified talent for the industry, continuously provide future driving forces and active participants for digital transformation, promote efficient mapping of talent supply and demand, and further contribute to a sustainable talent ecosystem. Enditem