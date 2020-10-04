Ethiopian Airlines Group says it will cover the medical insurance including repatriation, evacuation and quarantine costs related to COVID-19 of all passengers effective October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the global cover, dubbed: “Sheba Comfort” was part of the airline’s extra security measures to protect passengers and ensure that they travel with peace of mind.

It said passengers would have their medical expenses up to €100,000 covered if they were diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel in addition to quarantine costs up to €150 per day for a maximum of 14 days.

“Sheba Comfort also includes repatriation and evacuation services whenever needed besides 24/7 assistance through the airline’s hotline,” it said.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group CEO, said: “We are glad to be among the pioneer global airlines to introduce this extra security measure and provide global cover for COVID-19 with a view to boosting passengers’ confidence.”

“Our Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is part of the measures we have been taking to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers on the ground and on board,” he said.

As the travel safety continued to evolve by the day, “We will always be at the forefront of adopting all necessary changes to ensure the safety of our passengers as our top priority.”

The Sheba Comfort insurance scheme, introduced in collaboration with AXA Partners and Awash Insurance Company, is valid for 92 days for round trip and 31 days for one-way trip.

It would be recalled that Ethiopian recently unveiled an ultra-modern, spacious passenger terminal, which was completed with emphasis on biosecurity and biosafety measures.

