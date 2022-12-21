Ethiopia’s bank partially resumes services in conflict-affected area

Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) on Tuesday announced the resumption of banking services in conflict-affected parts of northern Ethiopia.

“Due to the instability in the northern part of our country, our bank was forced to stop its banking services. Following the recent peace agreement, we are pleased to announce that our branches located in Shire, Alamata and Korem cities have started accepting remittances and depositing money,” the CBE said in a statement.

The bank further said it will continue to expand its banking services across its branches in the conflict-affected parts of northern Ethiopia as conditions permit.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Nov. 2 signed a cessation of hostilities to end the conflict.

Ethiopia has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which left thousands dead and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Enditem