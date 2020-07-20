Ethiopia on Sunday reported 704 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally so far, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 10,207.

Of the 704 new cases, 551 were reported in the capital, Addis Ababa, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued late Sunday.

A total of 7,334 tests were conducted in previous 24 hours, the ministry said.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 170 in Ethiopia.

The ministry said 5,137 patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, including 196 in the previous 24 hours.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13. Enditem

