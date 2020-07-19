Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 9,503 after 356 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Sunday morning.

In a press statement, MoH revealed that from a total of 6,886 medical tests that were conducted within the last 24 hours, some 356 of them have been tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,503.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health further indicated that out of the 356 latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, 255 of them were found in Addis Ababa, making the Ethiopian capital the hotspot for the virus spread.

The ministry also said that 4,941 patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus as of Sunday morning, in which 41 of the patients recovered during the past 24 hours.

The ministry also disclosed that four COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, eventually bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 167.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13, and has so far conducted 323,932 COVID-19 medical tests.

The Ethiopian government has instituted a wide range of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In April, the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives announced a five-month state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Enditem

