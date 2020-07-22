The Ethiopia Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday evening reported 561 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 11,072.

Of the 561 new cases, 409 were reported in the capital, Addis Ababa, the MoH said in a statement.

A total of 6,544 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, the ministry said.

The ministry said 5,448 patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, including 158 in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry further said a total of 5,442 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 40 are in severe condition.

The ministry reported seven COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. So far, 180 people have died due to COVID-19 related illnesses in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13. Enditem

