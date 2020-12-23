The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Friday reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, as the total tally hit 119,025.

The ministry also disclosed that the number of people who had recovered from COVID-19 passed the 100,000 mark, reaching 100,859, including 1,108 in the last 24-hour period.

The ministry said that the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country reached 1,843 as of Friday, after 12 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported during the last 24-hour period.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ministry. Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The east African country is the fourth most COVID-19 affected country in the African continent, surpassed by South Africa, Morocco and Egypt. Enditem