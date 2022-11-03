Ethiopia’s current fiscal year Q1 export revenue hit US$959 million

The Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) disclosed the country earned 959 million U.S. dollars in export revenue during the first quarter of the Ethiopian 2022/2023 fiscal year, which started on July 8.

The revenue fell short of a target of 1.12 billion U.S. dollars for the quarter, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported, citing MoTRI officials.

The agriculture sector contributed the lion’s share of the export revenue, accounting for 81.03 percent of the total export earnings while the manufacturing sector contributed 9.63 percent, according to the ministry figures.

During the previous fiscal year that ended on July 7, the East African country earned 4.12 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue, according to the ministry figures. Enditem