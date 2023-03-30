Ethiopia’s economy remains resilient amid multiple challenges – Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the country’s economy has been resilient and continued to register growth amid various challenges.

Ahmed made the remarks Tuesday while presenting his government’s six-month performance report on security, economic and social matters to the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament.

Referring to the growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund, Ahmed said Ethiopia’s economy is projected to grow at 5.7 percent this year, but warned that ongoing global economic shocks and imported inflation continue to pose serious threats, worsening the lives of the poor in the country.

The prime minister indicated that the imported inflation, the absence of an efficient logistic platform, and the widening gap between demand and supply are some of the major challenges affecting the growth of the Ethiopian economy.