Ethiopia’s International Commission of Human Rights Experts

Following the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia, the United Nations Human Rights Council, despite Ethiopia’s contention, established the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) in December 2021.

The ICHREE was first established with the mandate to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into claims of violations and abuses committed in Ethiopia since November 2020 by all conflicting parties.

It was also mandated to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and abuses; to gather and preserve evidence; to identify those responsible, where possible; and to make such information available and usable in support of ongoing and future accountability.

Subsequently, in December 2022 the mandate of the commission was extended for another year though the conflict in the norther part of Ethiopia was over following the signing of the cessation of hostilities Agreement in Pretoria on November 02, 2023.

Following the signing of the peace agreement, there has been a significant progress in instituting transitional justice policy and the encouraging consolidation of peace and stability in Ethiopia.

Besides, the signing of the peace deal enhanced the provision of humanitarian assistance, the resumption of essential services, the implementation of (Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration) DDR program, and the reconstruction and recovery of conflict-affected areas.

Furthermore, Ethiopia established a Ministerial task force that implements the recommendations from the join investigation of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and UN- Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Ethiopia is also keen to rebuilding social cohesion based on the ideals of truth, justice, peace, and reconciliation.

In this regard, the country has embarked upon nation-wide-political dialogue with the view to resolving the nation’s age-old grievances and chart a new future of prosperous and democratic Ethiopia.

Similarly, the Government is committed to ensuring accountability to all the crimes committed during the conflict through transitional justice policy.

In this regard, the Government published a green paper containing options for pillars of a transitional justice policy and consultations on the draft policy is being conducted in several regional states with the collaboration of civil societies and international partners.

To this end, a Transitional Justice Working Group of Experts (TJWGE) has been established and has so far made consultative meetings with various stakeholders.

The TJWGE plans to finalise consultations by the third week of August 2023 and table a policy document to the Ethiopian council of Ministers by September. Consequently, following the request by the Government of Ethiopia, EHRC and OHCHR have deployed human rights monitors in the conflict-affected areas for preventive purposes and to assist in the process of ensuring that the transitional justice policy meets international standards.

In conclusion, given the concrete progress on implementation of the peace agreement and the participatory process to ensure transitional justice, Ethiopia strongly believe the mandate of ICHREE must be terminated in September 2023 without any alternative international mechanisms in replacement.

Extending the life of the ICHREE in any form will only be counterproductive. Besides, based on one of the fundamental principles of international law, the state has primary responsibility for the protection of and promotion of human rights.

Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Demeke Mekonnen, participated in the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Nairobi Kenya. H.E. Demeke Mekonen made a remark on topics such as budgetary concerns, AU reforms, the Africa CDC’s role, AfCFTA and peace and security efforts.

On his remark, H.E. Demeke Mekonen stated the concern over African Union’s heavy reliance on external funding.

He emphasized that the lack of financial autonomy may impede the organization’s mandate and hinder progress towards achieving its goals.

He also emphasized on the necessity for African nations to explore opportunities to strengthen their economies and create financial systems that can support the AU’s initiatives. By doing so, Africa can enhance its decision-making processes and have greater control over the priorities that influence its collective future.

Speaking on the issue of the AU reform, the foreign minister, affirmed Ethiopia’s full support towards the reform of the organization.

He also underlined that institutional reform within the AU should be conducted in a manner that strikes a balance between the interests of the Union, member states, and staff members who have dedicated years of service to the organization.

A humane approach to reform will ensure that the process respects the rights and well-being of all stakeholders involved.

On another note, he acknowledged the critical role of the Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) in safeguarding the health of the continent’s population. With the ongoing challenges posed by infectious diseases, the Africa CDC’s role in disease prevention and management becomes even more vital.

He also noted that Ethiopia highly stresses the need for ensuring an independent and fully operational institution. Furthermore, the importance of regional organisations like the CDC and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Africa’s economic development and integration was also underlined.

In connection, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to implementing the AfCFTA, recognizing its pivotal role in driving Africa’s economic transformation.

By eliminating trade barriers and fostering regional cooperation, the agreement has the potential to boost intra-African trade, attract foreign investment, and create new economic opportunities for millions of Africans.

The AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area bringing together the 55 countries of the African Union (AU) and eight (8) Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

The agreement has the potential to significantly boost economies, reduce poverty, promote gender equality, and improve governance.

With the potential to expand Africa’s economy to US$29 trillion by 2050, the AfCFTA is transforming the African economy and becoming a model for cross-border cooperation worldwide.

As the second largest continent, with 1.3. billion people out of which 60% constitute young population, 3 trillion GDP, and a continent investing hugely in infrastructure and technology, Africa has the potential to be the next growth frontier.

The AfCFTA and its Investment Protocol represents an opportunity for Ethiopia that could be leveraged to attract more foreign direct investment and significantly shape it for national benefit.

For instance, the Ethiopian government is focusing strongly on special economic zones (SEZs) to attract FDI and realise its industrialization drive.

As the second-most populous country in Africa, Ethiopia has huge market potential to offer. By implementing the AfCFTA Agreement, Ethiopia can also access the untapped African market potential for its products.

Some of the Ethiopia’s market opportunities arising from the AfCFTA are in the following sectors: vegetables, coffee, oilseeds, leather and leather products, textiles and garments and machinery.

In addition, Ethiopia is one of the African countries that will benefit from Afrexim Bank’s USD one billion package to recoup any losses incurred because of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Ethiopia is Africa’s logistical hub. Ethiopian Airlines is the leading airline in Africa, which has brought the continent together.

As a Pan-African airline, Ethiopian Airlines has created a vast African network to 62 cities and more than 128 international passenger and cargo destinations, with has positioned vast Intra-Africa network better than any Airline.

In addition, Ethiopian Cargo is the largest network cargo operator in Africa. Ethiopia is perfectly situated in the centre of the emerging economies and Ethiopian Cargo, as the largest cargo operator, is also contributing its part to the economic growth through its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole international Airport.

In line with the Vision 2025, Ethiopian Cargo has built a state-of-the-art cargo terminal with an annual capacity of 1.2 million tons and serving 128 destinations.

In light of the foregoing reasons, it will be fitting to say that Ethiopia has a unique position to accelerate the pace of economic regional integration in Africa.

The other main issue mentioned was Ethiopia’s commitment to establishing a resolution that enables Africans to access United Nations (UN)-assessed contributions for financing AU Peace Support Operations.

By securing this access, the AU can reinforce its peacekeeping capabilities and address regional conflicts more effectively. Similarly, H.E. Mr. Demeke, acknowledged Ethiopia, along with other AU member states, for recognizing the importance of operationalizing the African Standby Force (ASF).

Moreover, he called on member states and regional economic communities to take practical actions to implement their commitments to establish respective regional Standby Forces.

He added that this renewed focus and vigor in ASF’s implementation will enable the force to act swiftly and decisively in response to emerging security threats, contributing to lasting peace and stability in Africa.