Ethiopia’s prime minister sworn in for another five years

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will lead the conflict-torn country for another five years, after members of parliament resoundingly re-elected him on Monday.

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate, who has been in office since 2018, was sworn in in parliament, in the capital Addis Ababa.

The election of the prime minister came after Abiy’s party won by a large majority in July parliamentary elections that were boycotted by the main opposition parties.

The election was originally supposed to take place last year, but was postponed twice due to a months-long conflict that is still ongoing.

The political situation in the country has been extremely tense since Abiy’s government launched a military offensive in November against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had been in power in the Tigray region until then.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia for a good 25 years, until Abiy ousted them last year. Many people in Tigray feel unrepresented by the central government and demand more autonomy.

The current conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of people to flee.