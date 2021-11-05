Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal in Rwanda with Baho International Hospital Ltd, to Build Brand New Hospital Facilities and Equip Them in Kigali

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Baho International Hospital, as Ethos Asset Management INC completes its first deal in Rwanda

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Baho International Hospital, Kigali, Rwanda, with a significant capital infusion of $10 Million USD, that will continue for several years. This will enable the Kigali based private hospital, to build its own brand-new hospital facilities and to equip them with state-of-the-art equipment required to deliver the services it will offer in order to achieve its growth and profitability objectives. The new hospital will have 100 beds compared to the 50 beds available in the current rented building.

Baho will be able to offer more capacity to diversify services and have additional clients and increased revenues. The new building is closer to the main road than the current one. This will provide more accessibility for public transportation and more clients who do not have private cars. With more and diversified equipment (CT scan, mammography and dialysis machines, etc.) Baho will offer more services (cardiology, plastic surgery, neurology and urology) and have improvements in the quality of treatments. This will increase client numbers and generate increased revenues.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, “We are exceptionally thrilled to partner with Baho International Hospital, and its founders Eng. Joseph KAYIBANDA and Dr. Petronille MUHAWENIMANA, to enable them to expand this critically important hospital in Rwanda. There are several clinics and hospitals that are emerging on the Rwanda healthcare market, but many of them do not offer the services of high quality as Baho and they mainly compete on cost. Clinical excellence and the highest standards in patient care clearly are the benchmarks, already established at Baho, which Ethos is passionate to build upon. We are very excited at the prospect of the new buildings going up and enabling Baho to move from rented accommodation to its own world class medical and healthcare facilities. This will be one of the best healthcare centres in Africa”.

KAYIBANDA JOSEPH (MBA, Eng), CEO of Baho International Hospital & Baho Polyclinic said, “The government of Rwanda has set an investment policy through the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) whereby foreign and local investors get investment incentives while investing in various business sectors in the country.

As Rwandan investor, we are so delighted to get a financial partner which is more professional in the financial sector worldwide like ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC – USA. With this kind of financing of 10 Million USD, BAHO INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL Ltd will grow significantly in terms of turnover and assets by operating its new hospital building and brand new medical equipments which are not found in many hospitals in Africa.

Moreover, we are also confident that with this financing our hospital will be able to limit the number of the patients who used to go outside the country for health treatment. We are so proud to partner with ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC – USA.

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to navigate changing market environments to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

For more information about Ethos, please visit:

https://www.ethosasset.com/

About Baho International Hospital Ltd:

“Baho International Hospital (BIH) is a private hospital established in 2016 and registered as private limited liability company at the Office of Registrar General at Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in 2017. The vision of the company is to become an excellent health facility at national, regional and international level.

BIH provides medical services to outpatients and inpatients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The hospital is relocating in its own brand new building in Nyarutarama, near the former facilities. The new hospital has 100 beds compared to the 50 beds in the former rented building. BIH patients come to the hospital looking for the following:

Quality services based on modern equipment, professional and hardworking medical personnel

Respect for the privacy and dignity of the patients

High standard customer care

For more information about Baho International Hospital Ltd, please visit:

http:// www.bahointernationalhospital.com

Contacts

Baho International Hospital Contact:

KAYIBANDA JOSEPH (Mba, Eng)



CEO



[email protected]

Dr. PETRONILLE MUHAWENIMANA



MANAGING DIRECTOR



[email protected]

Web Site: www.bahointernationalhospital.com

Ethos Africa Contact:

Thabo Motea, CFO



[email protected]