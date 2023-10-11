Eto’o, Cameroon coach promises to fight critics amid growing opposition

The President of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, addressed critics on Tuesday, expressing his determination to foster the development of the country’s football amid growing opposition.

Some football “detractors” have attempted to hinder Cameroonian football through court cases, defamatory allegations, and negative coverage in the international media, yet have failed, Eto’o remarked during a FECAFOOT assembly in the capital of Yaounde.

“Their approach is selfish, geared towards immediate satisfaction. They are ready to do anything to gain football money dishonorably. We’re not going to let them do it,” Eto’o said.

“Whatever they do, they will never succeed in overcoming our determination to achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves. We will continue to work to defend the interests of footballers and to ensure the progress of Cameroonian football,” he added.

Local football leagues, which have been progressing smoothly, now have more sponsors and footballers are being remunerated accordingly, noted the former Barcelona striker.

Cameroonian football has been embroiled in a crisis since last year, heightening concerns among clubs in professional leagues.

Poor performances by national teams, suspicions of match-fixing, and unfulfilled promises have stirred controversy in the Central African nation.

In August, the Confederation of African Football disclosed that it had opened an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate conduct” by Eto’o, following complaints from “several Cameroonian football stakeholders.”