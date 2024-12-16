eTranzact Ghana and Npontu Technologies Unveil AI and Payments Accelerator to Foster Innovation in Fintech

eTranzact Ghana and Npontu Technologies have launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Payments Accelerator program aimed at propelling Ghana’s fintech startups to the forefront of innovation.

In collaboration with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), the initiative will provide selected startups with the necessary resources to develop AI-powered payment solutions that enhance financial inclusion, improve efficiency, and reduce costs within the country’s rapidly evolving fintech sector.

The accelerator, set to address the growing need for innovative payment technologies, will offer participants a combination of funding, mentorship, and access to technical expertise. This initiative is especially timely, given the swift expansion of Ghana’s fintech industry, which is driving the demand for more efficient and scalable payment solutions.

Dr. Stephane Nwolley, CEO of Npontu Technologies, expressed the company’s dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global AI conversation. “We’re focused on creating solutions that are not only technically advanced but also highly relevant to the needs of African markets,” Nwolley said. He also emphasized the company’s long-term vision of building a skilled workforce capable of leading the upcoming 5th Industrial Revolution on the continent.

Dr. John Obeng Apea, CEO of eTranzact Ghana, underscored the strategic significance of the program. “While Africa missed the first three industrial revolutions, our partnership with Npontu is committed to ensuring the continent plays a leading role in future technological advancements, especially in fintech,” he stated. Apea noted that the program will also collaborate with prestigious local and international academic institutions, such as the University of Ghana, KNUST, and Stanford University, to build a robust innovation ecosystem.

The accelerator will provide startups with crucial funding to develop and scale their AI-driven payment systems, as well as expert guidance from seasoned professionals at Npontu Technologies and eTranzact. Participants will also gain valuable networking opportunities, connecting with other innovators, investors, and industry experts across the Commonwealth, further boosting collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Martin Awagah, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, praised the timing of the initiative. “This partnership comes at a pivotal moment when artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the financial services sector, enabling faster, more agile solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers,” Awagah said. He encouraged local startups to seize the opportunity to develop innovative products that could address the challenges facing the financial services industry.

Benjamin Gomado-Cobblah, Country Director of CWEIC, highlighted the broader implications of AI beyond the economy, noting its impact on national security, politics, and culture. “We’re excited to collaborate with eTranzact and Npontu Technologies to support fintech innovation across the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries,” he said.

The accelerator program will begin accepting applications in the first quarter of 2025, with startups invited to submit their business plans, pitch decks, and relevant documents for consideration.

Through this initiative, eTranzact Ghana, Npontu Technologies, and CWEIC aim to drive the next phase of fintech innovation in Ghana, contributing to the development of a more inclusive and efficient financial system powered by AI.