eTranzact plants trees to support Green Ghana Initiative

eTranzact Ghana Limited, a Financial Technology Entity, has planted some trees to support the National Green Ghana Day initiative introduced by the Government to green the environment and restore forest cover.

The company has adopted the Tema Meridian enclave through Independence Avenue for continuous greening and beautification as part of contributing to the sustainable development goals.

Mr. George Babafemi, the Executive Director of eTranzact Ghana, speaking on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health,” said there was a clear consensus that human health and the environment were inextricably linked, hence the need to collectively protect them.

He added that spending time around trees reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, improves the purity of the air one breathes in, beautifies the environment, and helps combat climate change.

“The medicinal and food security benefits that it brings to the economy cannot be overemphasized,” Mr. Babafemi stated.

He added that the company would work with the Department of Parks and Gardens to ensure that the plants were well nurtured before and after maturity.

“We must value nature before we pay the price; because nature is free, we often don’t respect it but take it for granted and overexploit it,” he said.

He lamented that deforestation, overfished oceans, and pollution of rivers built on wetlands without taking account of the impact had been some of the major challenges that needed to be addressed with immediate effect.