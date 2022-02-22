eTranzact shows love to physically challenged Martin Annor



eTranzact, a leading electronic payment platform in Ghana, has rented a fully furnished apartment for Mr. Martin B. Annor, a physically challenged Ghanaian who was abandoned by his parents.

Martin, who has been under the care of his grandfather, Daniel Takyi Forson, was given a new self-controlled electronic wheelchair as well as start-up capital for his intended Liquid Soap business, which was deposited on his eTranzact Gh-Link card.

A media report on Martin Annor in September last year generated reactions among social media users after an emotional interview by Annor.

Annor said in the interview: “I want to ask God why he created me like this. Secondly, I want to know why he decided to deprive me of the love of my parents. Also, I want to know why everything in life has been difficult for me.”

According to Mr. Kofi Pianim, the Chief Commercial Officer of eTranzact, the company decided to provide some form of assistance to Mr Annor as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We are humans and beyond the kind of businesses we do, we should be able to impact the lives of those around us who need help. We identified that Martin needed help and we wanted to do our best for him,” he said.

Madam Yvonne Effe Faska, the Communications and Marketing Officer at eTranzact, said they were elated to partner with Media General to bring some form of respite to Martin who was undoubtedly in despair and anguish over his plight.

“We were poised to bring some happiness to Martin considering his three strong questions and I am delighted we have provided him some relief and also look to impact his life positively,” she said.

Back in December, eTranzact also put smiles on the faces of Children at the Paediatric Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital having gifted them goodies to celebrate during the Christmas festivities.