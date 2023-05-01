eTV Ghana’s Mercy Bee wins Best TV Personality award

Immeasurable joy abounds, as eTV Ghana’s very own Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on April 29th bags the ‘Social Media TV Personality Of The Year‘ at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Social Media Excellence Awards.

Mercy Bee has been relevant in the system over time and has ‘payed her dues’ accordingly in the media space. This award won rightfully fits her level of productivity in her field. She adds this to her many achievements she has achieved in the media space so far, as she keep winning uncountably.

Mercy Bee is well known for hosting one of Ghana’s most educative and entertaining TV show dubbed ‘Girl Vibes’ on eTV Ghana every Thursdays 6pm. The female centered show, which also in a way focuses on males, has seen many prominent female personalities come on board to use the prestigious platform educate millions of people.

She won the ‘Social Media TV Personality Of The Year’ at the 2023 edition of Social Media Excellence Awards. This recognition to many, is well deserving, since it’s obvious how she works hard in smart in her field.

She siezed the opportunity to give the audience a heartwarming speech after she took her award nicely. Her eloquence wowed the whole auditorium as they all applauded.

This award won, is part of her three nominations she got this year, as there are two more to go. From her confidence and how she goes about her work, the possibility of bagging those two impending awards plus many future awards is also high.