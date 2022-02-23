EU Adopts Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Recognition of DPR, LPR

The European Union on Wednesday officially adopted a package of sanctions against Russia over the recognition of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk.

“The Council today adopted on a package of measures to respond to the decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities, and the subsequent decision to send Russian troops into these areas,” the EU said in a press release.

Sanctions are imposed against 351 members of the Russian state duma and 27 “high profile individuals and entities.”

“The EU stands ready to swiftly adopt more wide-ranging political and economic sanctions in case of need, and reiterates its unwavering support and commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the EU said, and called on Russia to reconsider recognition of the Donbas republics.

“The Council decided to introduce a sectoral prohibition to finance the Russian Federation, its government and Central Bank. By restraining the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU’s capital and financial markets and services, the EU aims to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies,” the statement read.