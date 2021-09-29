EU Airlifts 32 Tonnes of Essential UN Aid to Afghanistan

A plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by the UN children’s and health agencies landed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

“Today, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivered over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan. This EU-funded plane enables our partners UNICEF & WHO deliver critical aid to Afghans affected by conflict & cholera outbreak,” Janez Lenarcic tweeted.

The commissioner reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to helping the Afghan people.

Tens of millions of vulnerable Afghans rely on international humanitarian agencies for supplies, according to the World Health Organization. The UN has repeatedly urged the Taliban (banned in Russia) to ensure unfettered access for aid.